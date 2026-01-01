Data Products Volume 1: From Projects to Products

How to design and deliver data products people actually use
Organizations invest millions in data platforms that nobody uses. The "Ferrari nobody drives" — a technically impressive system gathering dust while business users retreat to Excel — has become an all-too-common pattern.
This book, by Thoughtworker Amy Raygada, addresses the fundamental disconnect between technical excellence and business adoption that plagues data initiatives across industries.
Foundations
Operations
The human and the technical
Implementation
Learn how to define data products, assess organizational readiness and structure teams around user value rather than technical functions.
Explore practical frameworks for governance that enables rather than constrains.
Master user research techniques tailored for data contexts, adoption strategies that actually work and guidance on preparing data products for AI integration.
Follow a concrete 90-day action plan that bridges knowledge and execution, with week-by-week guidance for launching a data product transformation.
Amy Raygada
Amy Raygada is a Principal Data and AI Strategist at Thoughtworks and Founder of CosmoData Management. Over almost two decades, she’s helped global organizations transform their data and AI capabilities, specializing in the crucial bridge between business strategy and technical implementation. Her work spans industries from retail and automotive to financial services and media, guiding leaders through the messy reality of turning data strategy into business results. She’s learned that the most elegant technical architectures mean nothing if people can’t or won’t use them—a lesson that appears throughout every chapter of this book.
Amy is a recognized voice in the data community, serving as a keynote speaker and panelist at international conferences, including CDOIQ Symposium, Big Data London, Data Masterclass Europe, and Women in Data and AI. She’s also the creator of the Data Chronicles live show and author of the course “Data and AI Product Management: Learn to discover, strategize, and show value in the age of AI” for O’Reilly Media.
Her passion lies in making data strategy practical, human-centered, and sustainable. She’s spent years watching organizations struggle with the gap between technical possibility and business adoption, which has led to the frameworks and approaches you can see in her conferences or read about in her book.