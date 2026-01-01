Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Data Products Volume 1: From Projects to Products

Ownership, Governance and Business Value
Author: Amy Raygada

Data Products Volume 1 book cover

How to design and deliver data products people actually use

 

Organizations invest millions in data platforms that nobody uses. The "Ferrari nobody drives" — a technically impressive system gathering dust while business users retreat to Excel — has become an all-too-common pattern.

 

This book, by Thoughtworker Amy Raygada, addresses the fundamental disconnect between technical excellence and business adoption that plagues data initiatives across industries.

Foundations

Learn how to define data products, assess organizational readiness and structure teams around user value rather than technical functions.

Operations

Explore practical frameworks for governance that enables rather than constrains.

The human and the technical

Master user research techniques tailored for data contexts, adoption strategies that actually work and guidance on preparing data products for AI integration.

Implementation

Follow a concrete 90-day action plan that bridges knowledge and execution, with week-by-week guidance for launching a data product transformation.
Amy Raygada, Thoughtworks

Amy Raygada

 

Amy Raygada is a Principal Data and AI Strategist at Thoughtworks and Founder of CosmoData Management. Over almost two decades, she’s helped global organizations transform their data and AI capabilities, specializing in the crucial bridge between business strategy and technical implementation. Her work spans industries from retail and automotive to financial services and media, guiding leaders through the messy reality of turning data strategy into business results. She’s learned that the most elegant technical architectures mean nothing if people can’t or won’t use them—a lesson that appears throughout every chapter of this book.


Amy is a recognized voice in the data community, serving as a keynote speaker and panelist at international conferences, including CDOIQ Symposium, Big Data London, Data Masterclass Europe, and Women in Data and AI. She’s also the creator of the Data Chronicles live show and author of the course “Data and AI Product Management: Learn to discover, strategize, and show value in the age of AI” for O’Reilly Media.


Her passion lies in making data strategy practical, human-centered, and sustainable. She’s spent years watching organizations struggle with the gap between technical possibility and business adoption, which has led to the frameworks and approaches you can see in her conferences or read about in her book.

Tiankai Feng, Thoughtworks
This is a must-read for the thinkers AND the doers in the data community who want to stop talking about data products and start generating value with them.
Tiankai Feng
Thoughtworker and author of “Humanizing Data Strategy” & “Humanizing AI Strategy”
