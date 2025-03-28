How to evaluate an LLM system

Pre-deployment evaluations

Pre-deployment evaluations focus on assessing LLM systems during the development stage. This phase is critical for shaping the performance and reliability of the system before it goes live. Here’s why pre-deployment evaluations are essential:

1. Performance measurement and benchmarking:

During the development stage, evaluating your LLM system provides a clear measure of its performance. By using a variety of metrics and evaluation techniques, developers can benchmark the system’s capabilities. This benchmarking helps in comparing different versions of the model and understanding the impact of various architectural and design choices. By identifying strengths and weaknesses early on, developers can make informed decisions to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and overall performance.

2. Ensuring regression-free updates:

As the system undergoes continuous development, changes in the codebase, model parameters, or data can inadvertently introduce regressions — unintended reductions in performance or accuracy. Regular pre-deployment evaluations help ensure each modification improves or at least maintains performance standards.

How to perform a pre-deployment evaluation

To perform a pre-deployment evaluation, here are the steps you need to follow:

Create a ground truth dataset for evaluation

The first and perhaps most critical step in evaluating LLM systems is creating a robust ground truth dataset. This dataset comprises a set of question-answer pairs generated by expert human users. These essentially serve as a benchmark for evaluating the LLM’s performance.

Ground truth data is essential because it provides a reference point against which the model’s outputs can be compared. It should be representative of the type of questions that end users are likely to ask in production and include a diverse range of possible questions to cover different scenarios and contexts.

Creating ground truth data requires the expertise of human users who have a deep understanding of the business domain and user behaviors. These experts can accurately predict the kinds of questions users will ask and provide the best answers. This level of understanding and contextual knowledge is something LLMs, despite their advanced capabilities, may lack.

Can LLMs create a ground truth?

Can LLMs generate ground truth? While LLMs can assist in generating ground truth data, they should not be solely relied upon for this task. Here’s why:

They don't understand user behavior:

LLMs do not understand user behavior and the specific context of your business domain. They can generate plausible questions and answers, but these may not accurately reflect the types of queries your users will ask or the answers that will be most useful to them.

They need human oversight:

Human experts are necessary to review and refine the questions and answers generated by LLMs. They ensure the dataset is realistic, contextually accurate and valuable for end users.

It's vital to ensure quality and relevance:

The quality of the ground truth dataset is paramount. Human oversight guarantees that the questions and answers are not only relevant but also adhere to the business’s standards and user expectations.

Here is a good example of a ground truth data set for a RAG application. In addition to the query and answer, this data set provides the different passages relevant to the query from the knowledge base.

Identify the relevant metrics for your LLM system

Selecting the appropriate evaluation metric is crucial for assessing the performance of LLM systems. The choice of metric depends on the specific use case of the LLM system, because different applications may require different aspects of the model’s performance to be measured.

Here are some sample evaluation metrics and their definitions:

Answer relevancy

Definition : This metric measures how relevant the provided answer is to the given question. It evaluates whether the response directly addresses the query and provides useful and pertinent information.

Importance: Ensuring that the model’s answers are relevant helps maintain user satisfaction and trust in the system. Irrelevant answers can confuse or frustrate users, diminishing the value of the application. 2. Coherence

Definition : Coherence assesses the logical flow and clarity of the generated text. It checks whether the response is internally consistent and makes sense as a whole.

Importance: Coherent responses are easier for users to understand and follow. This metric is vital for applications where clarity and comprehensibility are essential, such as customer support or educational tools. 3. Contextual relevance

Definition : This metric measures how well the model’s output aligns with the broader context provided. It evaluates whether the response appropriately considers the surrounding text or conversation.

Importance: Contextual relevance ensures that the model’s responses are appropriate and meaningful within the given context. This is critical for maintaining the continuity and relevance of conversations or content. 4. Responsibility metrics

Definition : Responsibility metrics assess the ethical and appropriate nature of the model’s output. This includes checking for biases, harmful content and compliance with ethical standards.

Importance: Ensuring responsible AI usage is crucial to prevent the spread of misinformation, harmful stereotypes, and unethical content. These metrics help build trust and ensure that the LLM system adheres to societal and ethical norms. 5. RAG evaluation metrics

The RAG triad consists of the below metrics: