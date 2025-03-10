Why were we interested in Claude Code?

We’re interested in AI-assisted coding and agentic AI; naturally, Claude Code’s release caught our attention.

While the range of potential use cases is huge, specifically we wanted to see if Claude Code could help us with a particular challenge we have been encountering in the development of our generative AI code discovery and intelligence tool CodeConcise: adding support for new languages.

So far, support has only been added as and when it’s needed. However, we had a hypothesis that expanding support to the majority of programming languages upfront could greatly improve the effectiveness of CodeConcise. This isn’t just a question of technical effectiveness: if we spend less time building support for a language in CodeConcise, we can also spend more time doing other value-adding work.

However, building support isn’t straightforward — we thought Claude Code might be able to help. Given experiments coincided with the release of Claude Code, we promptly tried it out...

Some technical background on CodeConcise

To understand how we were experimenting with ClaudeCode, it’s worth getting a bit of background on how CodeConcise works. CodeConcise makes use of abstract syntax trees (AST) to not only break apart codebases and extract their structure, but also to navigate those codebases when an LLM is used to summarize and explain them.

More specifically, CodeConcise requires language specific, concrete implementations of an abstract class known in the code as an IngestionTool. This implementation is designed to return a list of nodes and edges extracted from the code which can then populate the knowledge graph. So far, our own implementations make use of ASTs to achieve this. Subsequently, we have language agnostic traversals of this graph structure which enriches the graph with the information that’s extracted (using an LLM) from the code. This knowledge graph is then made available to the app that uses an agent and GraphRAG to provide insights from the code to users.

Although LLMs can be a very powerful tool for analyzing a codebase, one of the downsides is that whenever we want to support a new programming language — and extract relevant parts from its AST — we need to write new code in order to produce and interpret this tree. This takes time; typically two to four weeks. We have to find relevant codebase examples, build a suite of automated tests, and then make the changes to the codebase to support the new language. This is the main reason we’ve only done it when we’ve needed to.