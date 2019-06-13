Dimensions of Diversity – does being a ‘young company’ mean others are missing out?

A dimension of diversity

Advantages of hiring mature employees

A mature technologist will have a really solid grasp of these fundamentals and is at an advantage when it comes to building upon something well understood.



Personal perspectives

Michael

I feel like I’ve found my tribe at Thoughtworks – people who think deeply about technology and who care about the impact of technology on society. I wish I’d joined years earlier! I am always learning things from my younger colleagues and I believe they sometimes learn things from me too.

Kelsey

Thoughtworks is an organisation where ambiguity is not seen as a difficulty but rather as an opportunity to explore different approaches and perspectives. I think being older helps with that because it doesn’t worry you.



Thoughtworks is fertiliser for my soul. I obtained my first professional certification at age 62 here. I learned pair-programming and perfected agile methods. The last eight years have been one of the most intense and fruitful learning periods technically of my life.

Closing thoughts