A product manager spends three weeks deep in a feature. Grooming after grooming. Stakeholder calls where the requirements shift just enough to matter. Edge cases nobody saw coming until the third round of testing. By the end, they can tell you why a particular field is optional instead of mandatory, which stakeholder pushed for that change and what breaks downstream if you get it wrong.

And it isn't just the PM. Every role carries part of the picture: the tech lead remembers why an integration pattern was chosen, QA knows the edge cases, the architect understands upstream constraints and business stakeholders understand the trade-offs that shaped the feature.

Development finishes. QA signs off. Everything passes in staging.

Then the feature waits.

It waits because the next release window is six weeks out. It waits because another team has not finished their piece. It waits because production deployments in large enterprises get treated like surgery, not routine.

By then, everyone has moved on. New sprint, new grooming sessions, a completely different feature filling their head. Nobody is thinking about this feature anymore, and it has not seen a single real user. That is exactly when it becomes dangerous.

The cost nobody measures

People frame stale features as a technical risk. Code diverges, merge conflicts pile up, regression gets heavier the longer something sits. Engineers know that pain, and teams have learned how to manage those technical costs.

The cost nobody talks about is cognitive. Knowledge management researchers have a name for what the team builds during those weeks: tacit knowledge, the kind Michael Polanyi summed up as "we know more than we can tell." It goes well beyond any Jira ticket or Confluence page. It includes the trade-offs, assumptions, rejected alternatives and informal agreements that shaped the feature but rarely make it into formal documentation.

All of that starts fading the moment people switch context. Three weeks later it's hazy. Six weeks later much of it has gone. Psychologists describe this through Ebbinghaus's forgetting curve: without reinforcement, memory naturally decays.

I saw this on an enterprise program where a feature cleared UAT, sat waiting for release and finally reached go-live months later. When business stakeholders questioned earlier decisions, nobody could fully explain them. The team ended up reconstructing its own reasoning from Jira comments, Slack threads and half-updated documents.

I call this context decay: the gradual loss of organizational memory between making a decision and acting on it. Delayed releases accelerate it, but so do team changes, reorganizations and vendor transitions.

The result isn't just slower deployments. Teams revisit settled decisions, introduce unnecessary changes, delay releases further and spend time rediscovering knowledge they already had.