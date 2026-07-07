Caught between ephemerality and materiality

The ephemeral codebase and spec-driven engineering

For generations, the industry has understood code itself to be the canonical reference of software architecture. Design documents, wikis and architectural decision records (ADRs) are lossy abstractions that can begin to rot the moment they’re committed to a file system.

Yet, multiple practitioners at the retreat noted that when embracing "hardcore" agentic workflows at least code is becoming ephemeral. When an engineer works by updating a highly detailed specification and allows an LLM or agent to completely regenerate the application rather than line-patching it, the code behaves less like a permanent monument and more like a compiled binary.

This completely redefines our relationship with software quality. Historically, code quality was measured by its internal aesthetic, such as the elegance of its design patterns, its adherence to encapsulation and how easy it was for a human eye to scan.

In an era of AI agents, though, a more pragmatic definition of quality has emerged: good design is that which minimizes the number of tokens an agent requires to safely generate a predictable outcome.

If code is no longer the source of truth, where does the architecture live? We run the risk of trading the legacy technical debt of human spaghetti code for an entirely unmanageable "prompt swamp" or a chaotic collection of mutual state harnesses that are owned by everyone and no one.