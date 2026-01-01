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Lucky Bajaj

Senior Consultant

With 8+ years across insurance, healthcare and enterprise SaaS, I work at the intersection of product management and business analysis on large enterprise programs. My core interest is the messy middle of delivery: how requirements travel from a stakeholder's head to production, and everything that gets lost along the way.

 

I have spent much of my career on complex, multi-stakeholder platforms where the hard problems are rarely technical. They are about alignment, context and decision-making at scale. That experience shapes how I approach discovery, backlog design and go-live planning, with a strong bias toward shipping and learning from real users over perfecting things in lower environments.

 

 

Skills:

 

  • Product and delivery: product discovery, user journey mapping, roadmap planning, backlog prioritization (RICE, value vs effort), user story design, requirements engineering and go-live planning for enterprise programs
  • Ways of working: stakeholder management, cross-functional facilitation, sprint planning and estimation, UAT and release readiness
  • Tools: Jira, Confluence, Miro, Figma, Balsamiq, SQL/PostgreSQL and Power BI
  • Domains: insurance, healthcare SaaS and enterprise platforms
  • AI-assisted delivery: prompt engineering, custom agents and skills, MCP-based tooling and AI-augmented BA/PM workflows
  • Certifications: Claude Certified Architect, Foundations (CCA-F), Professional Scrum Master I (PSM I) and AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.