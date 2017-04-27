The Art of Platform Thinking

The digitally-savvy customer has highly sophisticated - and ever-evolving - expectations for engagement and brand experience at every touchpoint. Delivering on and keeping up with these expectations requires an innovation-driven culture with customer value at its center. We’ve seen a common theme across our most successful client engagements: innovation and speed to market at scale requires more than just intense customer-centricity, adoption of agile practices and technology acumen. For almost any organization with significant brand value and historical technology investments, there will be friction from years of built-up technical and architectural debt. Unlocking core assets and business capabilities to enable customer-facing innovation requires effort and investment.

All organizations have an innate innovation capability



But yours may be so knotted up with organizational complexity and technology delivery friction that it’s less painful to stick to business as usual. How do you know? If progress becomes mired in departmental finger pointing, or your best people are busy just keeping things up and running, innovation is suffering. This wasted energy costs time and competitive advantage, it creates frustrating experiences for your customers, and ultimately drives tech talent out the door.

Platform thinking can help untangle those knots and free your organization up to be more innovative without adding additional debt such as inventory, real estate, divisions, and staff.

How do I reduce friction in our existing software development processes, reduce architectural debt, and achieve the accelerated delivery I need to be competitive?

Is an off-the-shelf solution the right approach, or should we develop a custom solution in-house? Or is the answer somewhere in between?

How do I unlock the assets and infrastructure we already possess to stay ahead of potential competitors and market disruption?

How does our technology platform support a culture of innovation across the entire business?

Platform Thinking at the Core

Removing friction from delivery teams by focusing on high quality, self-service access to foundational technology.

Creating an ecosystem of technology and business capabilities. Using domain-driven principles, carefully-factored business capability interfaces (APIs) are critical components of an effective, modern Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) strategy.

Explicitly investing in a foundation for experimentation which ensures every delivery team has access to tools to make testing new ideas and validating learnings easy.

The Pillars of the Digital Platform Strategy

Delivery Infrastructure

Architecture and API Remediation

Self Service Data

Experiment Infrastructure and Telemetry

Customer Touchpoint Technology

The Digital Platform Strategy Process at a Glance

So Where Do You Begin?