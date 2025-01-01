Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Enterprise Modernization, Platforms and Cloud Back
Ryan Murray

Ryan Murray

Executive Technical Director, Client Solutions

Ryan Murray is the Executive Technical Director of Thoughtworks Client Solutions group, where he focuses on creating strategic, transformational solutions that bring together our wide-ranging capabilities in product, architecture, and technology strategy and delivery. He focuses on value-driven, measurable approaches, the cross-cutting process, and the organizational and change leadership needed to execute them.  

 

Ryan's current focus is bringing together Thoughtworks' experience in platform engineering, DevOps, developer experience, domain-driven architecture, and organizational change management into a "strategy-led, implementation powered" engineering effectiveness solution. 

 

Previously, Ryan founded and led Thoughtworks' Digital Platform Strategy (DPS) offering. The DPS offering focuses on driving "engineering-centric" Digital Transformation delivered through hands-on architecture leadership and pragmatic coordination of software delivery efforts across cloud-native infrastructure, data platforming, and legacy modernization.

 

He has over 25 years of global consulting and technical leadership in the U.S., Europe, and the MENA region.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.