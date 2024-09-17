PEXA Group is a world-leading ASX-listed digital property exchange platform and property insights solutions business. Since 2013, the PEXA Exchange has facilitated more than 20 million property settlements in Australia, with 89% market reach, and in 2022 the PEXA Exchange launched in the UK. Driven by their purpose of Connecting People to Place, PEXA connects people, businesses and governments across the property ecosystem through secure digital infrastructure, integrated solutions and actionable insights.
Since their inception, PEXA has prioritized enhancing their products, software development, data insights, and empowering their employees (known as PEXArians). To better utilize modern technologies, PEXA partnered with Thoughtworks, AWS, and Redactive to develop the PEXA AI Assistant. This security-first, permissions-aware GenAI platform is designed to boost productivity for all PEXArians.
Innovation has different horizons and Thoughtworks really helps us to look at the furthest horizon and bring those innovations to the here and now. Thoughtworks was part of the nexus of our AI strategy and led to us really focusing on where we wanted to start the implementation, which was with our employee base - our PEXArians.
Embedding AI into PEXA
By integrating seamlessly with PEXA’s internal systems, the AI Assistant taps into internal knowledge sources to synthesize, personalize and contextualize its answers when assisting employees with:
Task completion
Discovering information
Data insights
Inspiring creativity
The PEXA AI Assistant securely accesses live enterprise data based on each employee's permissions, ensuring strong data security at both the model and data levels. This enables the creation of AI assisted products and services.
Partnering for efficiency
In eight weeks, Thoughtworks delivered an enterprise-grade AI Assistant into production in a tightly regulated environment. Achieving high security, privacy and ethics standards was a priority and required close collaboration.
To securely accomplish production-ready software quickly, we utilized Anthropic's Claude 3 Sonnet LLM via Amazon Bedrock on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed foundation model service, provided the technical backbone to allow PEXA flexibility over LLMs and enable future growth. AWS also provided prompt training, recognizing that the solution's success relied on technical and business PEXArians learning how to effectively interact with LLMs.
We also partnered with Redactive, a SaaS product that enables permissions-aware enterprise-grade GenAI solutions. Redactive addresses the unique security and data privacy challenges large organizations face, by solving for the complex data engineering required to get GenAI live.
Redactive delivered an access control function to ensure the AI Assistant was facilitating knowledge discovery within the limits of the user’s access and enforcing PEXA’s strict security controls, privacy and IP policies.
The technical design and implementation could not have been a success without the collaboration of PEXArians across HR, Finance, Product, and Technology. These internal AI champions played a crucial role in driving adoption and uncovering opportunities for AI to create a significant impact within the organization.
By securely enabling our employees to access and leverage data, we’re not only driving productivity but also supporting the broader success of our business. Partnering with Thoughtworks, our approach ensures that while we integrate cutting-edge technology, we are also fostering a culture where our employees can thrive, engage with new tools confidently, and contribute meaningfully to our mission of 'Connecting People to Place.'
Building an AI foundation for the future
Committed to “Innovating for good”, PEXA fuels their focus on delivering measurable productivity gains and customer value through AI technologies, all while keeping people at the heart of their innovation efforts. Their focus includes:
PEXArians
PEXA focuses on amplifying human potential through digital innovation, boosting productivity and amplifying the existing impact of AI-empowered PEXArians.
Customers and partners
Using AI to improve and personalize the experience for customers and partners, anticipating their needs and exceeding the evolving expectations of users through advanced AI technologies.
Platform technology and cybersecurity
Through partnering with cybersecurity leaders, PEXA prioritizes strong security to ensure their AI systems are secure and reliable
Staying ahead of the curve
Continuous innovation allows PEXA to set industry standards, adapt quickly to change, create new value for customers and partners, and ensure PEXArians are developing their prompt engineering skills.
Technology used:
Amazon Bedrock: Fully managed foundation model service
Anthropic Claude 3 Sonnet: Large language model
Langchain and LibreChat - Data and chat connection
LiteLLM: Large language model integration
Amazon DocumentDB: Scaling memory resources
Redactive: Permissions aware GenAI
Langfuse: Monitoring and metrics
OKTA
