Embedding AI into PEXA

By integrating seamlessly with PEXA’s internal systems, the AI Assistant taps into internal knowledge sources to synthesize, personalize and contextualize its answers when assisting employees with:

Task completion

Discovering information

Data insights

Inspiring creativity

The PEXA AI Assistant securely accesses live enterprise data based on each employee's permissions, ensuring strong data security at both the model and data levels. This enables the creation of AI assisted products and services.

Partnering for efficiency

In eight weeks, Thoughtworks delivered an enterprise-grade AI Assistant into production in a tightly regulated environment. Achieving high security, privacy and ethics standards was a priority and required close collaboration.

To securely accomplish production-ready software quickly, we utilized Anthropic's Claude 3 Sonnet LLM via Amazon Bedrock on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed foundation model service, provided the technical backbone to allow PEXA flexibility over LLMs and enable future growth. AWS also provided prompt training, recognizing that the solution's success relied on technical and business PEXArians learning how to effectively interact with LLMs.

We also partnered with Redactive, a SaaS product that enables permissions-aware enterprise-grade GenAI solutions. Redactive addresses the unique security and data privacy challenges large organizations face, by solving for the complex data engineering required to get GenAI live.

Redactive delivered an access control function to ensure the AI Assistant was facilitating knowledge discovery within the limits of the user’s access and enforcing PEXA’s strict security controls, privacy and IP policies.

The technical design and implementation could not have been a success without the collaboration of PEXArians across HR, Finance, Product, and Technology. These internal AI champions played a crucial role in driving adoption and uncovering opportunities for AI to create a significant impact within the organization.