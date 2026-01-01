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Who we work with Back

Life sciences and medtech

From lab to life – AI that works. Advancing human, animal and crop health requires modern data, AI, and digital solutions. That’s why we help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical technology, animal health and agriscience organizations turn complex science and strictly regulated environments into scalable, AI-ready platforms for innovation and growth.

 

From discovery to commercialization, we partner with organizations like Bayer, Roche and Seagen (a Pfizer company) across the life sciences ecosystem to modernize R&D, clinical, and commercial operations. Bridging the gap between scientific innovation and global impact, to deliver resilient, compliant technology solutions at scale.

 

Life sciences and medtech

From lab to life – AI that works. Advancing human, animal and crop health requires modern data, AI, and digital solutions. That’s why we help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical technology, animal health and agriscience organizations turn complex science and strictly regulated environments into scalable, AI-ready platforms for innovation and growth.

 

From discovery to commercialization, we partner with organizations like Bayer, Roche and Seagen (a Pfizer company) across the life sciences ecosystem to modernize R&D, clinical, and commercial operations. Bridging the gap between scientific innovation and global impact, to deliver resilient, compliant technology solutions at scale.

 

Who we work with

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Pharmaceuticals and biotech

Re-engineering fragmented legacy systems with high-quality data products and cloud-native architectures that accelerate the journey from laboratory research to global care in both human and animal health.

Medical devices and diagnostics

Building the integrated clinical platforms and connected devices necessary to bridge the gap between in vitro diagnostics and modern digital health ecosystems.

Agriscience

Modernizing R&D and digital agronomy by applying proven data-as-a-product and AI approaches that connect product performance to sustainable crop outcomes.

Our expertise

AI-ready data ecosystems

Building domain-aligned data products that break down silos across R&D, clinical and manufacturing, turning fragmented legacy data into a scalable asset for discovery. As well as enabling continuous transformation through composable architectures.

Agentic AI ecosystems

Designing multi-agent systems and intelligent assistants that automate manual insight retrieval, document assembly, call preparation and regulatory submissions, accelerating scientific and commercial decision-making.

Digital twins and process analytics

Creating virtual models of manufacturing and lab operations to optimize resource utilization, shorten tech transfer cycles and improve supply chain resilience.

Clinical trial analytics

Engineering data solutions for clinical trials that cut time-to-insights from 2-4 weeks to same day, with dynamic responses to accelerate trial outcomes.

Life sciences and medtech success stories

PRINCE (Preclinical Information Center) represents a major milestone in the digitalizing of our preclinical data domain. We think that it can serve as a blueprint for a future domain-centric decentralized data landscape in R&D.
Jonas Münch
Head of IT for Safety & Pharmacology at Bayer
The Future of Women in AI and ML: Shaping what’s next in health and life sciences  
 

Discover how women at the forefront of AI and machine learning are reimagining what’s possible in healthcare, life sciences, and medtech. In this dynamic panel, trailblazing leaders share their personal journeys and spotlight innovations that are advancing inclusive, ethical, and human-centered technology at scale.

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Data mesh: The new foundation for data-driven innovation in healthcare and life sciences
 

Healthcare and life sciences organizations are grappling to harness vast amounts of data to drive innovation. Traditional data architectures can no longer keep up with the increasing complexity and scale.

 

In this webinar, experts from Thoughtworks and AWS explore how data mesh is revolutionizing data management and empowering organizations to unlock real-time insights, improve patient outcomes and accelerate R&D.

Learn more

Latest insights

Fresh perspectives and insights from our life sciences and medtech experts.

Our trusted partners

We work with selected partners to deliver a variety of solutions to meet our customers’ needs and aspirations. Combining global reach with a local touch, we leverage our network of trusted partners to accelerate the scale, speed and outcomes we deliver for our life sciences and medtech clients.

 

Find out more
healthcare and life sciences competencies

Our AWS capabilities

 

At Thoughtworks, we’re well equipped to support you in your journey with AWS, boasting specializations in healthcare and life sciences services

Discover AI that works for life sciences and medtech

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