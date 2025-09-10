The pressure to be on time, every time

Managing the movement of cabin and cockpit crews across thousands of flights is a high-stakes, precision-driven challenge. Airlines rely on specialized crew management systems to assign rosters, avoid conflicts, and keep operations moving smoothly.

With its 20-year-old crew management system approaching end-of-life, a major airline needed to migrate to a modern system to coordinate crews for around 3,000 flights each week.

Effective crew scheduling is a crucial factor in an airline’s on-time performance (OTP). OTP measures the percentage of flights that arrive within 15 minutes of their scheduled time, directly impacting customer satisfaction in a competitive market.

Because crew management is so critical to OTP, the migration simply couldn’t go wrong, and downtime was not an option. So, the airline turned to Thoughtworks — its longstanding and trusted technology partner — to ensure a smooth transition.

Challenge: A complex migration, with no room for error

After two decades of use, the existing crew management system relied on a complex web of interdependencies with numerous applications, making a seamless migration an even bigger risk.

In addition, while the same vendor provided the existing and new systems, the airline’s legacy system was so old that the vendor’s team had limited knowledge of its intricacies. In fact, the full scale of the complexities in the existing system were only uncovered as the project progressed.

To overcome these challenges, Thoughtworks took a collaborative and adaptive approach, helping accelerate the migration while minimizing operational risk.

Solution: A close partnership for a smooth transition

Thoughtworks embedded a small team alongside the airline’s developers to build a close working relationship and facilitate continuous communication and knowledge sharing.

This collaborative, evolutionary approach allowed us to make ‘intermediate decisions’ to maintain momentum during the migration and revisit them as new information emerged. To support this approach, we prioritized robust testing to ensure any changes wouldn’t break existing functionality, allowing the team to make modifications safely.

To ensure the short - and long-term success of the new system, we also championed observability and data-driven decision-making. By instrumenting the system for real-time performance insights, we could detect and address issues early. And by analyzing data from the new system, we gained insights into unexpected patterns and inconsistencies in the data pipelines, helping uncover unanticipated problems in the data migration process.

While migrating the system to a modern technology stack — including Node.js development, a container-based architecture, and serverless technologies from Amazon Web Services (AWS) — we also upskilled the in-house team with modern development practices.