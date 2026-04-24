The REAP, an initiative born from Stanford University’s Center on China’s Economy and Institutions, is helping China’s underserved population in remote villages and communities reach their full potential. Founded in 2007, their multidisciplinary team of scientists has worked tirelessly to learn what systems of change have worked in disadvantaged communities around the world and adapt these interventions to a Chinese context.

For the past decade, Thoughtworks has been partnering with REAP to turn research and field data into digital solutions that drive systemic change.

