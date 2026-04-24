Driving social impact through digital transformation
Stanford University’s Rural Education Action Program (REAP) partnered with Thoughtworks to address systemic inequality in rural China across education and healthcare by combining research, technology, and in-field engagement. The collaboration delivered digital platforms that improve learning outcomes, support early childhood development, and empower rural healthcare providers. These solutions have reached thousands of students, families, and doctors, while generating critical data to inform policy and scale impact.
|30,000+
|rural students benefited
|2,000+
|rural families supported through healthcare programs
|200+
|rural doctors empowered with digital tools
The REAP, an initiative born from Stanford University’s Center on China’s Economy and Institutions, is helping China’s underserved population in remote villages and communities reach their full potential. Founded in 2007, their multidisciplinary team of scientists has worked tirelessly to learn what systems of change have worked in disadvantaged communities around the world and adapt these interventions to a Chinese context.
For the past decade, Thoughtworks has been partnering with REAP to turn research and field data into digital solutions that drive systemic change.
Challenge: How can we address systemic barriers in remote Chinese communities?
Over a decade ago, the team at REAP took a trip to Shaanxi, a remote village in China. What they found was more than just rural poverty, it was a community without the access needed to thrive. REAP’s research revealed that students in these remote villages often lacked experienced educators and robust learning materials which can lead to weaker academic outcomes and higher dropout rates. And healthcare challenges were equally significant, with over 70% of infants in rural China experiencing developmental delays due to nutritional deficiencies, as well as families lacking access to reliable health information.
Seeing this, REAP set about addressing two of the most persistent challenges faced by the lives of rural communities in China: education and healthcare.
Solution: How do we bridge opportunity gaps with research and technology?
The team at REAP and Thoughtworks combined REAP’s research and fieldwork with Thoughtworks’ expertise in strategy and design of modern software. The result was scalable, human-centered digital solutions, focused on education, community, and healthcare: Taoli Online, Healthy Future, and Collective Good.
Together, these platforms created access to vital knowledge, improved service delivery, and generated valuable data for research and policy development for remote Chinese communities. Beyond their delivery, Thoughtworks would ensure the platforms evolved alongside community needs each and every step of the way.
It wasn’t just technical expertise that Thoughtworks brought to the table, it was a deep understanding and commitment to our mission. Together we’ve been able to turn years and years of research into practical digital solutions that are bringing about real change for these communities.
Driving social impact through education technology and healthcare innovation
A decade of partnership between REAP and Thoughtworks brought three distinct platforms: the first of these, Taoli Online, was a gamified education technology platform designed for students in grades three to six. The system combined interactive quizzes, adaptive learning features, and game mechanics to make studying more engaging while reinforcing core academic concepts. The platform proved incredibly valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic, when learning in rural communities was further disrupted by school closures. A mobile version of Taoli Online allowed students to continue studying remotely.
Their next project, Healthy Future, commenced two years later. This platform is a dual-terminal solution that narrows the knowledge gap in rural communities by connecting community workers and researchers to vital healthcare tools. On the front end, community workers are empowered with appointment scheduling and health education delivery. On the back end, REAP researchers manage curriculum content, automate course settings, and track implementation progress and aggregate data.
The third and most recent platform, Collective Good, harnesses collective clinical intelligence, combining human insight, and AI to improve medical decision-making for rural doctors in China. It eliminates bias by leveraging pattern-recognition abilities that can quickly connect the dots around patient symptoms and use an aggregation engine to determine the crowd consensus on individual cases.
Outcome: Narrowing the urban-rural achievement gap with innovative digital tools
used Taoli Online with 100+ schools covered, and 4,000+ students using the mobile app during COVID-19.
have been supported by Healthy Future.
are participating in the Collective Good platform.
Partnerships like this are built on trust, and after a decade of collaboration with Thoughtworks, they’ve earned our trust completely. They’ve been with us for the long haul now, helping us experiment, learn, and scale solutions that improve education and healthcare in ways we couldn’t have achieved alone.
Looking ahead: How we are scaling from local social impact to global change
Thoughtworks and REAP have worked together for over a decade, but the mission continues. The team at REAP will continue to listen to rural voices, not as beneficiaries, but to work together to craft new and innovative digital transformation solutions that serve those in need. Moving forward, REAP and Thoughtworks will evaluate how to integrate healthcare innovations like Healthy Future and Collective Good with their core 'Tech for Good' strategy, following the proven global impact of digital healthcare platforms like Bahmni. By taking successful models from China and adapting them into new contexts, REAP will continue their mission to drive systemic change in China, and on the world stage.