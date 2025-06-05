Thoughtworks and Databricks Networking Event

Unwind, share ideas and build connections
Thoughtworks, in partnership with Databricks, is excited to share our exclusive networking event to mark the conclusion of AWS Summit Sydney.
This event offers a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders, decision-makers, and innovators in a relaxed and friendly environment. Engage in informal discussions over drinks and snacks, and build meaningful connections that can inspire future collaborations.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, 5th June 2025
Time: 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM (AEST)
Location: Darling Pavilion, located in Darling Quarter, 1 Harbour St, Sydney NSW
Don't miss this chance to unwind from the conference and expand your professional network. Places are limited, so reserve your spot today!
Register now
Meet your hosts
Thoughtworks is a leading global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors across the globe to thrive as modern digital businesses.
Databricks is the data and AI company. The Databricks Platform is the world's first data intelligence platform powered by generative AI and allows your entire organization to use data and AI. It’s powered by a Data Intelligence Engine that speaks the language of your organization so anyone can access the data and insights they need.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—are using AWS to lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster.