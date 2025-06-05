Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
AWS Summit Sydney

Thoughtworks and Databricks Networking Event

5 June 2025 | Darling Pavilion Sydney
AWS Summits - Australia Back

Unwind, share ideas and build connections

 

Thoughtworks, in partnership with Databricks, is excited to share our exclusive networking event to mark the conclusion of AWS Summit Sydney.

 

This event offers a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders, decision-makers, and innovators in a relaxed and friendly environment. Engage in informal discussions over drinks and snacks, and build meaningful connections that can inspire future collaborations.

 

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, 5th June 2025

Time: 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM (AEST)

Location: Darling Pavilion, located in Darling Quarter, 1 Harbour St, Sydney NSW

 

Don't miss this chance to unwind from the conference and expand your professional network. Places are limited, so reserve your spot today!

Register now

* Required fields

Marketo Form ID is invalid !!!

Meet your hosts

Thoughtworks logo

Thoughtworks is a leading global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors across the globe to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Learn more about Thoughtworks
Databricks logo

Databricks is the data and AI company. The Databricks Platform is the world's first data intelligence platform powered by generative AI and allows your entire organization to use data and AI. It’s powered by a Data Intelligence Engine that speaks the language of your organization so anyone can access the data and insights they need.

Learn more about Databricks
AWS logo

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—are using AWS to lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster.

Learn more about AWS

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.