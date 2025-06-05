Thoughtworks and Databricks Networking Event

Thoughtworks, in partnership with Databricks, is excited to share our exclusive networking event to mark the conclusion of AWS Summit Sydney.

This event offers a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders, decision-makers, and innovators in a relaxed and friendly environment. Engage in informal discussions over drinks and snacks, and build meaningful connections that can inspire future collaborations.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, 5th June 2025

Time: 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM (AEST)

Location: Darling Pavilion, located in Darling Quarter, 1 Harbour St, Sydney NSW

Don't miss this chance to unwind from the conference and expand your professional network. Places are limited, so reserve your spot today!