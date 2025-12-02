Yes, this class is open only to registered AWS re:Invent attendees. Badges will be checked at the door.
Sunrise HIIT cardio class
Power up your morning with an adrenaline-fuelled HIIT cardio class in collaboration with Peloton. Experience heart-pumping beats, high-intensity moves, and the ultimate energy boost to kick off your day at AWS re:Invent. Led by Peloton instructor Andy Speer, this workout is designed to push limits, spark motivation and leave you feeling unstoppable.
Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Time: 7:00 am - 9:00 am
Location: A premier Las Vegas Nightclub (Exact location wil be shared after registration)
Capacity: Due to high demand, this event has a limited capacity. Register early to secure your spot.
Andy SpeerPeloton instructor
Andy Speer is a strength expert dedicated to teaching the fundamentals. Andy is known for his dynamic strength training and conditioning classes that inspire both beginners and seasoned athletes. With a background in gymnastics, track & field, kettlebells and weight lifting, Andy brings a deep understanding of performance and mobility to every workout.
In a workout with Andy, you can expect to break a sweat, learn proper form, and laugh along the way. Andy is here to challenge you, to help you grow and to motivate you to be the best.
Event agenda
7:00am
7:00am - 7:15am
Please plan to arrive at minimum 15 minutes before the class begins for registration and set-up.
7:15am - 7:45am
Instructed by Andy Speer
7:45am - 9:00am
Refuel and connect after the workout! Join us for a relaxed breakfast and networking session following the class.
Experience the ultimate motivation boost
When you sign up for the workout class, you’ll be entered for a chance to win exclusive Peloton merchandise.
Move with us. You might just walk away with more than a great workout.
Sign up to reserve your spot in our Sunrise HIIT cardio class!
FAQs
Please arrive at minimum 15 minutes before class starts to check-in and get set-up.
Bring a water bottle and comfortable workout clothes.
Yes, workout equipment and towels will be provided to all attendees.
Yes, there will be breakfast items and refreshments available after the class.
The class experience will be 45 minutes in total.