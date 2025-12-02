Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
AWS re:invent 2025

Ideas to impact with AI

 

December 1 - 5, 2025

Las Vegas, NV
Thoughtworks logo and Peloton logo

Sunrise HIIT cardio class


Power up your morning with an adrenaline-fuelled HIIT cardio class in collaboration with Peloton. Experience heart-pumping beats, high-intensity moves, and the ultimate energy boost to kick off your day at AWS re:Invent. Led by Peloton instructor Andy Speer, this workout is designed to push limits, spark motivation and leave you feeling unstoppable.

 

This event is open to AWS re:Invent attendees only.
 

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Time: 7:00 am - 9:00 am
Location: A premier Las Vegas Nightclub (Exact location wil be shared after registration)


Capacity: Due to high demand, this event has a limited capacity. Register early to secure your spot.

Andy Speer

Peloton instructor

Andy Speer is a strength expert dedicated to teaching the fundamentals. Andy is known for his dynamic strength training and conditioning classes that inspire both beginners and seasoned athletes. With a background in gymnastics, track & field, kettlebells and weight lifting, Andy brings a deep understanding of performance and mobility to every workout.

In a workout with Andy, you can expect to break a sweat, learn proper form, and laugh along the way. Andy is here to challenge you, to help you grow and to motivate you to be the best.

Event agenda

7:00am

Doors open

7:00am - 7:15am

Registration and set-up

Please plan to arrive at minimum 15 minutes before the class begins for registration and set-up.

7:15am - 7:45am

Sunrise HIIT class

Instructed by Andy Speer

7:45am - 9:00am

Breakfast and networking

Refuel and connect after the workout! Join us for a relaxed breakfast and networking session following the class.

Experience the ultimate motivation boost

 

When you sign up for the workout class, you’ll be entered for a chance to win exclusive Peloton merchandise.

 

Move with us. You might just walk away with more than a great workout.

FAQs

  • Yes, this class is open only to registered AWS re:Invent attendees. Badges will be checked at the door. 

  • Please arrive at minimum 15 minutes before class starts to check-in and get set-up. 

  • Bring a water bottle and comfortable workout clothes. 

  • Yes, workout equipment and towels will be provided to all attendees. 

  • Yes, there will be breakfast items and refreshments available after the class.

  • The class experience will be 45 minutes in total. 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.