Sunrise HIIT cardio class



Power up your morning with an adrenaline-fuelled HIIT cardio class in collaboration with Peloton. Experience heart-pumping beats, high-intensity moves, and the ultimate energy boost to kick off your day at AWS re:Invent. Led by Peloton instructor Andy Speer, this workout is designed to push limits, spark motivation and leave you feeling unstoppable.

This event is open to AWS re:Invent attendees only.



Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Time: 7:00 am - 9:00 am

Location: A premier Las Vegas Nightclub (Exact location wil be shared after registration)



Capacity: Due to high demand, this event has a limited capacity. Register early to secure your spot.