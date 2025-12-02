Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
AWS re:invent 2025

Ideas to impact with AI

 

December 1 - 5, 2025

Las Vegas, NV
Thoughtworks logo and Peloton logo

Sunrise HIIT cardio class


Power up your morning with an adrenaline-fuelled HIIT cardio class in collaboration with Peloton. Experience heart-pumping beats, high-intensity moves, and the ultimate energy boost to kick off your day at AWS re:Invent. Led by Peloton instructor Andy Speer, this workout is designed to push limits, spark motivation and leave you feeling unstoppable.

 

This event is open to AWS re:Invent attendees only.
 

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Time: 7:00 am - 9:00 am
Location: A premier Las Vegas Nightclub (Exact location wil be shared after registration)


Capacity: Due to high demand, this event has a limited capacity. Register early to secure your spot.

Andy Speer

Peloton instructor

Andy Speer is a strength expert dedicated to teaching the fundamentals. Andy is known for his dynamic strength training and conditioning classes that inspire both beginners and seasoned athletes. With a background in gymnastics, track & field, kettlebells and weight lifting, Andy brings a deep understanding of performance and mobility to every workout.

In a workout with Andy, you can expect to break a sweat, learn proper form, and laugh along the way. Andy is here to challenge you, to help you grow and to motivate you to be the best.

Event agenda

7:00am

Doors open

7:00am - 7:15am

Registration and set-up

Please plan to arrive at minimum 15 minutes before the class begins for registration and set-up.

7:15am - 7:45am

Sunrise HIIT class

Instructed by Andy Speer

7:45am - 9:00am

Breakfast and networking

Refuel and connect after the workout! Join us for a relaxed breakfast and networking session following the class.

Experience the ultimate motivation boost

 

When you sign up for the workout class, you’ll be entered for a chance to win exclusive Peloton merchandise.

 

Move with us. You might just walk away with more than a great workout.

Sign up to reserve your spot in our Sunrise HIIT cardio class!

FAQs

  • Yes, this class is open only to registered AWS re:Invent attendees. Badges will be checked at the door. 

  • Please arrive at minimum 15 minutes before class starts to check-in and get set-up. 

  • Bring a water bottle and comfortable workout clothes. 

  • Yes, workout equipment and towels will be provided to all attendees. 

  • Yes, there will be breakfast items and refreshments available after the class.

  • The class experience will be 45 minutes in total. 