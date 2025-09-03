Thoughtworks Honored as a Forrester 2025 B2B Return on Integration Winner

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced it has received Forrester’s 2025 B2B Return on Integration (ROI) Honors. The honors are awarded to organizations that have achieved strong product, marketing, sales and customer engagement alignment and as a result have improved company performance. Thoughtworks will be among the honorees recognized at the B2B Summit EMEA, taking place in London and virtually, October 6-8, 2025.

Thoughtworks was recognized for enhancing its go-to-market efforts by launching a multi-agent marketing insights application built on a martech stack and data architecture reengineered for agents. This application provides real-time reporting with a conversational generative AI interface, based on a unified key performance indicator (KPI) framework that utilizes Forrester’s models and research. As a result, the go-to-market organization is more tightly aligned to the company’s growth priorities, achieving higher win rates and measurable gains in client retention and expansion.

“Like most companies, we relied on manual reporting via CRM systems and dashboards to drive marketing ROI,” said Julie Woods-Moss, chief marketing officer at Thoughtworks. “Now, we operate with AI-powered real-time performance data and reasoning. Rewiring our tech stack for agents and rearchitecting our data was an important first step to building an agentic marketing organization. Conversational GenAI enables marketers to have both real-time data and insightful reasoning. Early benefits include improved win rates, buying group expansion and better allocation of resources. We are continually looking for ways to improve our go-to-market performance, and it is encouraging to see the rapid adoption of AI agents across marketing at Thoughtworks.”

At Forrester's B2B Summit EMEA, ROI honorees will deliver a Keynote & Panel Discussion: 2025 Return on Integration Award Winners, taking place at 4:30 p.m. on October 7, 2025. Natalie Drucker, Global Director of AI and Digital Strategy, and Karen Dumville, VP of GTM Operations of Thoughtworks, will share how they utilized Forrester’s frameworks and research, while re-architecting their GTM stack for agents to deliver a conversational, multi-agent marketing insights application.

