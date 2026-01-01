Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
YConf illustration

YConf 2021

Tech meets design
YConf Back
YConf is the destination for leaders and practitioners working in customer experience, product and design at the intersection with tech. It's aimed at curious minds who want to find out more about how to continuously evolve compelling products and stay ahead of the competition through the successful integration of tech and design.

 

This year we showed how teams in modern digital businesses successfully combine technology and design to achieve even more cultural and business impact. Check out the recordings of the talks if you’re looking for inspiration and learning opportunities on how to create the future through innovation.

 

Recordings

Accelerate time-to-market by product-led growth thinking

 

Madhubala Phani Mukthinutalapati, Ramani Siva Prakash

Step by step approach to create meaningful impact

 

Fatima Rodríguez Calvo, Iska Staffler, Christine Kuhn from ImmoScout

When design meets data: Using Data Mesh for a consumer and business driven data strategy

 

Ammara Gafoor, Deepthi Karuppusami

Building a user-centered enterprise

 

Esra Yetis, Gabe Fender

AI-powered products and product-powered AI

 

Guy Samuel

Optimize Innovation Results with Discover, Build, Measure, Learn

 

Maya Ormaza, Maria Krasteva

Enabling designers and product managers to exert greater influence

 

Itay Ziv

How to drive a customer centric transformation

 

Nina Wainwright, Sabrina Mach

Interested in YConf Europe 2022? 

 

Save your seat for our next edition.

Register now

Interested in more talks from YConf? Have a look at our YouTube playlist!

Watch now

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.