Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
YConf illustration

YConf 2021

Tech meets design
YConf Back
YConf is the destination for leaders and practitioners working in customer experience, product and design at the intersection with tech. It's aimed at curious minds who want to find out more about how to continuously evolve compelling products and stay ahead of the competition through the successful integration of tech and design.

 

This year we showed how teams in modern digital businesses successfully combine technology and design to achieve even more cultural and business impact. Check out the recordings of the talks if you’re looking for inspiration and learning opportunities on how to create the future through innovation.

 

Recordings

Accelerate time-to-market by product-led growth thinking

 

Madhubala Phani Mukthinutalapati, Ramani Siva Prakash

Step by step approach to create meaningful impact

 

Fatima Rodríguez Calvo, Iska Staffler, Christine Kuhn from ImmoScout

When design meets data: Using Data Mesh for a consumer and business driven data strategy

 

Ammara Gafoor, Deepthi Karuppusami

Building a user-centered enterprise

 

Esra Yetis, Gabe Fender

AI-powered products and product-powered AI

 

Guy Samuel

Optimize Innovation Results with Discover, Build, Measure, Learn

 

Maya Ormaza, Maria Krasteva

Enabling designers and product managers to exert greater influence

 

Itay Ziv

How to drive a customer centric transformation

 

Nina Wainwright, Sabrina Mach

Interested in YConf Europe 2022? 

 

Save your seat for our next edition.

Register now

Interested in more talks from YConf? Have a look at our YouTube playlist!

Watch now