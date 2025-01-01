Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Watch on demand

Solving GenAI's great challenge: Evaluating your LLM in production

Tech Horizons executive webinar series
Tech Horizons webinar homepage Back

The opaque nature of large language models (LLMs) is one of the biggest challenges preventing organizations from getting great AI concepts into production.

 

Traditional machine learning evaluation techniques simply fall short with LLMs and new LLM evaluation frameworks seem to be popping up every week. What’s the right approach for your RAG and fine-tuning use cases? In this webinar, our AI experts discuss how to evaluate LLM effectiveness and risks.

 

Attendees will learn:

  • Tips for defining clear objectives for what the LLM should achieve.
  • What performance metrics to assess for accuracy, relevance, response time, toxicity and user satisfaction.
  • Error analysis identification and categorization.
  • Benchmarking considerations.
  • How and when to consider qualitative user feedback.

Watch the recording

Speakers

Headshot of Aaron Erickson

Aaron Erickson

Senior Engineering Manager, NVIDIA

See bio
Headshot of Carlos Villela

Carlos Villela

Senior Software Engineer, NVIDIA

See bio
Headshot of Musa Parmaksiz

Musa Parmaksiz

Head of AI and Data Center Excellence, UBS Investment Bank

See bio
Headshot of Prasanna Pendse

Prasanna Pendse

Director of AI Strategy, Thoughtworks (Moderator)

See bio
Headshot of Shayan Mohanty

Shayan Mohanty

Head of AI Research, Thoughtworks

See bio

You may also be interested in...

View less

Learn how we can help your digital journey

Get in touch

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.