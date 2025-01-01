Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
The explosive growth of AI has only increased the pressure to unlock enterprise data. But enabling AI to consume your organization’s data also presents great risk. Not the least of which is the impact of applying models to low quality data. Which is why effective data governance has become such a critical subject for technology leaders. Without effective data governance in place, companies face regulatory and reputational risk, as well as the risk and cost of running a business on poor quality data. In this webinar, our data experts delve into governance centered around data as a product, offering actionable insights and best practices for leaders aiming to implement or optimize governance for their data products.

Attendees will learn:

  • How to articulate the value of data governance and secure executive and organization buy-in.
  • Strategies for governing data products, including the necessary roles and responsibilities.
  • Best practices and gotchas in leveraging tools that support data as a product from a governance perspective.
  • Finding the right balance between centralization and decentralization in a federated data governance model.

Meet the panelists

Nimisha Asthagiri

Services Leader, Advanced Analytics and AI, North America, Thoughtworks (Moderator)

Tiankai Feng

Data Strategy & Data Governance Lead, Thoughtworks

Prashant Atri

Senior Cloud Solution Architect, Microsoft

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.