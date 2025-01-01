The explosive growth of AI has only increased the pressure to unlock enterprise data. But enabling AI to consume your organization’s data also presents great risk. Not the least of which is the impact of applying models to low quality data. Which is why effective data governance has become such a critical subject for technology leaders. Without effective data governance in place, companies face regulatory and reputational risk, as well as the risk and cost of running a business on poor quality data. In this webinar, our data experts delve into governance centered around data as a product, offering actionable insights and best practices for leaders aiming to implement or optimize governance for their data products.



Attendees will learn:

How to articulate the value of data governance and secure executive and organization buy-in.

Strategies for governing data products, including the necessary roles and responsibilities.

Best practices and gotchas in leveraging tools that support data as a product from a governance perspective.

Finding the right balance between centralization and decentralization in a federated data governance model.





This session has ended. Register to catch the replay on demand.