AI that works or AI that stalls?

The conversation around AI has shifted.
The question is no longer
“Are you using AI?”
It’s “Can your organization actually scale it?”
As enterprises move beyond pilots and proofs of concept, the real differentiator becomes organizational readiness, the ability to connect data, technology, operations and governance into an AI capability that delivers sustained business value.
The AI and data readiness assessment helps executive leaders evaluate exactly that.
Our FOREST framework is a practical blueprint that evaluates your maturity across six critical dimensions required to operationalize Enterprise AI at scale:
Foundational architecture
Operating model
Ready data
Experiences for humans + AI
- Strategic alignment
- Trustworthy AI
This strategic diagnostic gives you the clarity needed to rewire for agents by making data and business processes accessible, governed and actionable.
Complete the assessment to receive a personalized maturity report tailored to your organization’s current stage of AI and data evolution.
Your responses will also contribute to a broader understanding of how enterprises across industries are progressing toward AI maturity globally. All information is aggregated and confidential.
AI value doesn’t come from isolated innovation. It comes from building an enterprise that’s ready for AI that works.