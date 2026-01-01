Assess your AI readiness

AI adoption is soaring, but scaling it is where most organizations stall.

Amid the hype around AI, it’s easy to lose sight of what truly drives lasting impact. That's where our FOREST framework comes in — helping you see the bigger picture and build AI as a scalable enterprise capability, not just isolated pilots. Understand your AI readiness before you build, buy or scale.

Take our quick self-assessment to gauge your organization’s readiness across six key dimensions:

Foundational architecture.

Operating model.

Ready data.

Experience for humans + AI.

Strategic alignment.

Trusted AI.

At the end, you’ll receive a personalized report to enhance your AI readiness. By participating, your insights will contribute to a broader analysis of AI maturity trends across organizations of varying industries, sizes and geographies. Once the survey is complete, you can sign up for updates, and we’ll share the report with you. Rest assured that all data is aggregated to ensure confidentiality.