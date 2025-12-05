Challenge

The OTTO Consumer Interactions leaders knew that, in challenging global economic conditions, optimizing software development processes was critical to remain competitive. The CI division needed to find strategies to optimize resources, reduce waste and improve development processes to empower dozens of teams to bring innovative customer experiences to market efficiently. Faced with such a complex challenge, the CI leadership brought in Thoughtworks to conduct an impartial assessment of its current software development processes, and provide expert advice on areas for improvement. Rather than immediately proposing generic solutions, Thoughtworks took a collaborative and data-driven approach, beginning by gaining a thorough understanding of the challenges.

Solution

As a first step to understanding the CI teams’ unique challenges and context, Thoughtworks conducted in-depth interviews with 35 people across diverse roles. This allowed us to identify key areas for improvement and determine the root causes of inefficiencies. Next, Thoughtworks conducted value stream mapping to pinpoint areas where waste was most prevalent. We followed this with further deep-dive sessions and a survey of 177 employees to validate our hypotheses. We then explored various targeted solutions and distilled them into actionable initiatives addressing the five key recommended transformations we had identified:

Decentralized technical governance

Product thinking for internal platforms

Defining team boundaries using Domain Driven Design

Vision, strategy and goals management

Value-based portfolio management

With those priorities outlined, we conducted a validation workshop to ensure these recommendations were implementable and aligned with CI teams’ needs.

The OTTO CI division now has a set of pragmatic and achievable recommendations for enhancing engineering effectiveness and optimizing software development processes. All tailored to its unique context and needs. Importantly, Thoughtworks’ recommendations were outcome-driven, and we provided examples of potential success metrics and how to track progress toward clearly defined goals. To guide OTTO CI’s efforts, Thoughtworks also created a clear implementation roadmap for the five recommended initiatives. This provides a strategic guide for prioritization and phased implementation of the initiative to ensure they have the desired impact and to support continuous improvement.

While the primary focus was on reducing waste in software development, as part of this collaborative process, Thoughtworks recognized and celebrated OTTO CI teams’ existing strengths. In particular, we highlighted the high level of team autonomy, which demonstrates OTTO CI’s commitment to fostering a positive developer experience, a vital factor in strong development performance.