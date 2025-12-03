Founded in 1971, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is an international humanitarian not-for-profit organization that provides medical care to those impacted by disasters, conflicts, and epidemics — regardless of country, race, or religion. Operating in challenging and dangerous conditions across the globe, MSF is committed to providing medical care to those with limited access to healthcare as well as raising awareness about global health issues.

Challenge: Expanding access to critical health tech in low-resource countries

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a growing global health threat commonly attributed to the misuse and overprescription of antibiotics, making previously reliable treatments less effective. In 2019, more than 1 million deaths were attributable to antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Today, AMR continues to claim over 700,000 lives per year. If no action is taken by 2050, the number of deaths could skyrocket to over 10 million per year.

MSF recognised the urgent need to expand access to antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST), a lab test that helps doctors choose targeted antibiotics to fight bacterial infections rather than broad-spectrum ones. Implementing ASTs is a huge challenge due to their high cost, as well as the lack of bacteriology diagnostic clinics in low and middle income countries.

Solution: An affordable, open-source application built for budget smartphones

To combat AMR, Médecins Sans Frontières created a prototype of Antibiogo — a free, android-based AI app running on a low-cost smartphone. This revolutionary health tech was designed to combine microbe and bacteria data and advanced image recognition software to assist in accurate diagnosis. It allows non-expert lab technicians to measure and interpret ASTs, which aids doctors in prescribing accurate antibiotics to their patients, making it a potentially life-saving tool in countries with limited access to healthcare.

After the rollout of Antibiogo’s initial prototype, MSF engaged Thoughtworks to assess and assist with app development, stability and scalability for the product's official launch.

Antibiogo: Leveraging machine learning to create state-of-the-art health technology

With a pre-planned release on the horizon, Thoughtworks had limited time to familiarize themselves with the Antibiogo architecture and user flows. This involved a great deal of discovery, knowledge transition and handover, all in the short period of six months. During this collaboration, Thoughtworks continued to develop the Android app, supported the integration of the AI model and expert system (rules engine), and successfully released the application for use in clinical research and pilot laboratories. On the machine learning side, the team updated the existing model using datasets from multiple antibiotic brands, enabling the app to analyze sample images and deliver accurate antimicrobial readings.

Several improvements were also made to Antibiogo’s architecture and design to stabilize critical app components and optimize resource usage. This gave the app far greater scalability, future-proofing it to maintain functionality under increased demand. Thoughtworks’ development team also optimized the code base to drastically reduce application build time by over 60%, from over 2 hours to under 45 minutes.