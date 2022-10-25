Building digital public infrastructure to empower citizens at scale
Technology can help address many of society’s problems. Building and nurturing digital public infrastructure can create extraordinary impact on the world and amplify positive social change. A more equitable future depends on the constant and critical assessment of tech-tools at society’s disposal.
Today, the accelerated interest and investment in digital public infrastructure is driving unprecedented innovation in data, policy making, asset monetization, service delivery models, ecosystem thinking and is spawning several startups. There is a mindset-shift towards acceptance for DPGs among governments and citizens.
This playbook presents learnings from our experiences for public organizations to adopt in their digital transformation journey. We believe collaboration among governments, public officials and technologists can fundamentally transform the quality of life for citizens.
Ten tenets for digital governments
Make every citizen matter
Serving every citizen no matter which segment of the population they belong to
Digitize for the digitally challenged
Designing solutions first for the digitally challenged eases population-size scaling challenges
Establish frameworks for data accountability
Effective utilization of data for governance is a good indicator of digital maturity
Think ecosystems
Delivering exceptional citizen services entails nurturing partnerships with like-minded organizations
Build for future generations
Leveraging open source to create digital public infrastructure ensures equity for all in the long run
Measure for outcomes
Outcome based metrics for assessments trump protocol driven approaches
Foster a culture of digital instinct
A connected, digital world embraces those mindsets that think and act digital
Drive policy agility
Proactive policy making outpaces disruption to people’s lives caused by technology advancements
Leverage untapped assets
Innovative utilization of assets creates new business models for asset monetization
Be intentional about brand building
Optimizing for trust yields better brand dividends for organizations engaged with serving citizens
