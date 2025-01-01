Deliver software faster — without compromising quality and reliability
One of the ongoing challenges of software development is delivering at speed without compromising quality and reliability. Continuous deployment emerged as a practice to address this very issue, helping developers not bring software into production faster but also making it easier to capture issues and make continual improvements to your code.
However, doing continuous deployment can be daunting and difficult if you haven't done it before. That's why, in this book Valentina Servile breaks down the topic and guides you through the principles and the techniques needed to implement continuous deployment effectively.
Covering everything from the mindset and technology requirements continuous deployment demands, to breaking up work so it's easier to deliver using continuous deployment, Servile builds on her own experience as a software engineer as well as perspectives from peers and colleagues to provide you with an essential guide to an important practice in modern software development.
Slice up work with skill and care
Master the right mindset
Test and release in production
Tackle common challenges
Find out how horizontal and vertical slicing can enable successful continuous deployment.
Find out how to build a culture that is prepared to embrace continuous deployment.
Learn how to use feature toggles to tackle issues and optimize your code quickly.
From regulated industries to clogged paths to production, discover how to make continuous deployment work.
Read a free chapter
Take a look inside the first chapter of Continuous Deployment.
Use the PDF reader on the right or click below to download and save the document to your machine.
Valentina Servile
Lead Software Developer
Valentina Sevile is a web-oriented, full-stack software developer and technical lead at Thoughtworks. She builds robust web applications and backend systems and is particularly passionate about clean code, architecture and testing as enablers for agile.
Her experience spans clients ranging from start-up to enterprise-scale businesses; whoever she is working with, she is fully committed to helping establish an effective DevOps culture.