Deliver software faster — without compromising quality and reliability

One of the ongoing challenges of software development is delivering at speed without compromising quality and reliability. Continuous deployment emerged as a practice to address this very issue, helping developers not bring software into production faster but also making it easier to capture issues and make continual improvements to your code.

However, doing continuous deployment can be daunting and difficult if you haven't done it before. That's why, in this book Valentina Servile breaks down the topic and guides you through the principles and the techniques needed to implement continuous deployment effectively.

Covering everything from the mindset and technology requirements continuous deployment demands, to breaking up work so it's easier to deliver using continuous deployment, Servile builds on her own experience as a software engineer as well as perspectives from peers and colleagues to provide you with an essential guide to an important practice in modern software development.