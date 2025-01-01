Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Continuous Deployment

Enable faster feedback, safer releases and more reliable software
Author: Valentina Servile

Deliver software faster — without compromising quality and reliability

 

One of the ongoing challenges of software development is delivering at speed without compromising quality and reliability. Continuous deployment emerged as a practice to address this very issue, helping developers not bring software into production faster but also making it easier to capture issues and make continual improvements to your code.

 

However, doing continuous deployment can be daunting and difficult if you haven't done it before. That's why, in this book Valentina Servile breaks down the topic and guides you through the principles and the techniques needed to implement continuous deployment effectively.

 

Covering everything from the mindset and technology requirements continuous deployment demands, to breaking up work so it's easier to deliver using continuous deployment, Servile builds on her own experience as a software engineer as well as perspectives from peers and colleagues to provide you with an essential guide to an important practice in modern software development.

 

Slice up work with skill and care

Find out how horizontal and vertical slicing can enable successful continuous deployment.

Master the right mindset

Find out how to build a culture that is prepared to embrace continuous deployment.

Test and release in production

Learn how to use feature toggles to tackle issues and optimize your code quickly.

Tackle common challenges

From regulated industries to clogged paths to production, discover how to make continuous deployment work.
Take a look inside the first chapter of Continuous Deployment

 

Valentina Servile, Thoughtworks

Valentina Servile

 
Lead Software Developer

 

 

Valentina Sevile is a web-oriented, full-stack software developer and technical lead at Thoughtworks. She builds robust web applications and backend systems and is particularly passionate about clean code, architecture and testing as enablers for agile.

 

Her experience spans clients ranging from start-up to enterprise-scale businesses; whoever she is working with, she is fully committed to helping establish an effective DevOps culture.

Continuous delivery vs. continuous deployment: What should be the default?

Listen as Valentina debates continuous deployment vs. continuous delivery with Principal Technologist Ken Mugrage on the Thoughtworks Technology Podcast.

