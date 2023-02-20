What are the top three pain points when building super apps?

Super apps, as a one-stop portal that integrates multiple products and services, normally start with a core product and then integrate more services to give customers a seamless experience. Regardless of which industry it belongs to or what services it wants to integrate, building platforms is always the key step on the path to becoming a super app.

When we say the platforms, we don’t just mean the platform business model, but also business capabilities platforms and the infrastructure platforms.

Infrastructure platforms pave the way to production. When mapped to super apps, that generally means developing an efficient integration and release strategy that can improve time to market and reduce the cognitive load of developer teams.

Business capability platforms capture and expose existing business capabilities, making it easier to integrate new products. When it comes to super apps, it typically means leveraging existing capabilities and increasing reusability, to enable internal and external services and accelerate business growth.

Platform business models are built upon the other two. Super apps serve as the frontend and interfaces for all products and services, facilitating interactions among all parties, and being the most direct way to reach customers.

With a focus on the business capability and infrastructure platforms, this article will look into the top three pain points we’ve faced when helping our clients build super apps.

Platforms are built in silos

In some organizations, platforms are built by completely separate teams or even different departments, with separate delivery plans, processes, and investment budgets. This silo platform development model frequently results in misalignment with business priorities. Business needs aren’t met timely. The functions built by platforms may be technically important, but they can’t receive immediate feedback because these functions are not used in actual products and services fast enough.

Collaboration between the platform team and the feature teams is an evolving process. In the early stages of app development, the platform team must collaborate closely with the feature teams to determine platform priorities based on business requirements, or even sit in one team. As the business grows, the platform team should adjust its collaboration with the feature teams. They should see feature teams as the customers and focus on effectively providing capabilities as services internally and externally from the entire super app perspective.