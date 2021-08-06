10 steps to reduce the impact of the Imposter Syndrome

Let me start this by introducing myself. I'm Matheus and I’ve worked on different positions in different projects and verticals, on companies and research institutes: development, business analysis, requirements analysis, technical leadership, innovation policies, and project management. Over time I’ve moved on to senior leadership roles and the past few years I am serving as Managing Director for Thoughtworks Spain and also part of the company’s global leadership team.

A few weeks ago, I had a session with one of my mentees. He asked me to talk a little bit about the famous: Imposter Syndrome. To prepare myself for this session, I took notes of stuff that helped me to overcome my own Imposter Syndrome in the past. At the end, we had an amazing discussion! So I decided to remove all personal examples and anecdotal stories and share what was left here. I did not invent most of these items, I have collected them from books, presentations, and articles I have read and a few are from personal insights. But everything here is related to practices I’ve tried personally and have worked for me. Without further ado, here are the 10 steps to reduce the impact the Imposter Syndrome has on you: