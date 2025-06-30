Mechanical Orchard: A Cool Vendor in AI Code Assistants

Industry report
Thoughtworks partner, Mechanical Orchard, is named a Cool Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in AI Code Assistants report.
For leaders tasked with modernizing legacy systems, including mainframes, this report offers an impartial perspective from Gartner on how AI code assistants might fit into their strategy. Benefit from their broad view across industries and technologies — download your complimentary copy of the report below.
In this Gartner Cool Vendors report, you’ll read about:
A high-level overview of the AI code assistant landscape.
Key findings, recommendations and vendors in the AI code assistants landscape.
A brief description of recognized vendors, including Mechanical Orchard.
Modernizing mission-critical systems without disruption remains one of the toughest challenges in enterprise IT. This report surfaces emerging approaches, including behavior-based strategies like those developed by our partner Mechanical Orchard, that offer organizations new ways to tackle legacy complexity with greater control and continuity.
Recommended insights
Gartner, Cool Vendors in AI Code Assistants, By Arun Batchu, Deacon D.K Wan, Jim Scheibmeir, Nitish Tyagi, 3 June 2025
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, COOL VENDORS is a registered trademark and the GARTNER COOL VENDOR badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.