For decades, Microsoft’s cutting-edge data, AI and digital capabilities have helped organizations realize value, deliver innovative experiences and transform operations. And for the last 25 years, Thoughtworks has been a key partner in that journey.



We’re honored to be recognized as a Microsoft Enterprise Systems Integrator (ESI) Partner — joining a select group of global partners trusted to deliver the most complex transformations on the Microsoft Cloud.

This designation means our clients gain faster innovation, accelerated Azure, Data and AI adoption, and co-created solutions with Microsoft that de-risk modernization and unlock measurable business impact.