Evolving interactions

New opportunities to engage and interact

The range of methods for human-computer interaction is expanding, and interactions themselves are growing more immersive and seamless. This is creating new opportunities for organizations to reimagine how they engage with, learn from and delight their customers, employees and other stakeholders.

Many of the trends in this area are easy to overlook as they don’t, at least on the surface, seem revolutionary. In fact, the accuracy and usefulness of these systems has and will continue to grow immensely in the next couple years. For example, users have been able to speak commands into their mobile devices for years, but, until recently, interaction had to be phrased in a way the device would understand.

Products and services such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Copilot have leveraged advances in Generative AI to lead this charge, lowering the bar for individuals to interact with systems or directly with AI models. Tech giants such as Apple are also undertaking major overhauls of their voice-to-text systems, using better predictive AI and context-aware models to render technology touch-free. Beyond voice and text, we expect continued advancement in extended reality (XR) technologies that allow users to interact in virtual worlds, though perhaps not at the pace predicted by early champions of the space.

There’s significant potential for these evolving modes of interaction to make technology experiences more inclusive, as demonstrated by systems like Jugalbandi which enables illiterate people to access information about government programs by speaking to their mobile device in their native language. Yet they also present a broader set of risks and accessibility issues. While accessibility approaches for more traditional interactions like mobile are relatively well understood, this is not the case for newer interactions like XR. Making voice- or GenAI-based interactions more available and sophisticated widens the scope for misuse and unintended consequences.

For the near term, there is no shortage of promising use cases for XR in emerging areas like training and data visualization that all enterprises should be ready to explore. Consumer adoption is likely to remain primarily limited to areas like collaboration, gaming and entertainment. So far, the advancements in consumer devices haven’t been sufficient to expand outside these areas, but product development by Apple, Meta and others is expected to continue.