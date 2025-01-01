Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Spark the extraordinary possibility of our Microsoft partnership

For decades, Microsoft’s cutting-edge data, AI and digital capabilities have helped organizations realize value, deliver innovative experiences and transform operations. And for the last 25 years, Thoughtworks has been a key partner in that journey.

 

We’re honored to be recognized as a Microsoft Enterprise Systems Integrator (ESI) Partner — joining a select group of global partners trusted to deliver the most complex transformations on the Microsoft Cloud.

 

This designation means our clients gain faster innovation, accelerated Azure, Data and AI adoption, and co-created solutions with Microsoft that de-risk modernization and unlock measurable business impact. 

 

Getting started with GitHub Copilot

 

More and more developers across Thoughtworks and at our clients are using GitHub Copilot for coding assistance. We have an internal guidance document that we are continuously updating as people are reporting back with their learnings and pitfalls. 

 

Leverage 25 years of expertise

 

With over two decades of experience crafting innovative solutions on the Microsoft tech stack, we’ll help you deploy the perfect Microsoft capabilities for your business, at the right cost.

 

 

Drive progress toward your sustainability goals

 

Alongside Microsoft, Thoughtworks co-founded the Green Software Foundation. Together, we embed sustainability in every solution we deploy.

 

 

Unlock funding for your digital transformation

 

Our close collaboration with Microsoft helps us unlock funding opportunities for your projects and cut the cost of your PoCs.

 

 

At Thoughtworks, we’re well equipped to support you in your journey, specializing in digital and application innovation and data and AI.

Our Microsoft partnership client stories

Recommended insights

