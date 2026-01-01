Digital Leaders Forum: Redefining advantage
The Digital Leaders Forum: Redefining advantage brings together CEOs and senior executives from Australia’s leading organisations for candid conversations about the leadership judgements and strategic choices shaping the next chapter of established enterprises.
The evening will feature Andrew Russell, Group CEO and Managing Director of Iress, and Mike Sutcliff, Chief Executive Officer of Thoughtworks, alongside senior leaders from across industry.
Event details
Date: Tuesday, 8 September, 2026
Time: 5:30pm - 9:00pm AEST
Venue: Four Seasons Hotel
Address: 199 George Street, Sydney, NSW, Australia
As organisations pursue new forms of customer value and seek to strengthen their position in the AI era, executive teams are grappling with complex leadership challenges for which there are no established playbooks.
Growth: How do we create the next generation of customer value?
Advantage: Where will sustainable competitive advantage come from in the AI era?
Transformation: What must fundamentally change, and what should remain core?
Execution: How do we translate strategic ambition into measurable business outcomes while remaining trusted, well governed and economically sustainable?
The forum will explore how leaders translate strategic ambition into the capabilities, working systems and organisational conditions required to create lasting advantage.
Register your interest
To facilitate meaningful peer discussion, attendance is carefully curated. We’ll review all expressions of interest and be in touch if we’re able to accommodate you on this occasion.
Programme
CEO Fireside
Andrew Russell, Group CEO and Managing Director of Iress, and Mike Sutcliff, Global CEO of Thoughtworks, will join Nigel Dalton to discuss how CEOs create new sources of customer value, decide where to place their greatest investment and leadership attention, and determine what must fundamentally change while preserving what matters most.
Advisory perspective
Drawing on the combined perspectives of Thoughtworks and Teneo, this conversation will explore how executive teams build confidence and trust around AI-driven transformation, align boards and diverse stakeholder groups behind a shared direction, and communicate credibly as AI ambition meets economic reality.
Executive panel
Senior executives from across business, technology and transformation will explore what it takes to turn strategic direction into execution, discussing the investment decisions, organisational capability, governance and cross-functional leadership required to create lasting customer and business value.
Speakers
Andrew Russell
Group CEO and Managing Director, Iress
Andrew leads Iress, a global provider of technology and software solutions for the financial services industry. With extensive experience across financial services, technology and business transformation, he is focused on driving growth, strengthening organisational capability and delivering long-term value for customers and investors.
Sam Wall
CEO - Wealth APAC, Iress
Sam leads Iress’ Wealth business in the APAC region; helping shape the strategy, products and partnerships that support wealth managers and advisers. He brings more than 25 years’ experience across superannuation, investments, wealth and insurance, with a focus on delivering solutions that create lasting customer and business value.
Mike Sutcliff
Chief Executive Officer, Thoughtworks
Mike leads Thoughtworks globally, working with organisations across industries as they navigate technology, AI and business transformation. He brings a global perspective on the strategic choices, leadership challenges and opportunities shaping the future of enterprise.
Katherine Kim
Senior Managing Director, Teneo
Katherine advises CEOs, boards and executive teams on leadership, reputation and complex transformation. Drawing on deep experience in strategic communications and stakeholder engagement, she helps organisations build confidence, align diverse audiences and navigate change in an increasingly complex environment.
Ben Wilson
Senior Managing Director, Teneo
Ben advises boards, CEOs and executive teams on high-profile transactions, corporate transformation and complex strategic issues. Drawing on more than 30 years of experience across communications, reputation and stakeholder engagement, he helps organisations navigate critical moments, build confidence among stakeholders and create the conditions for successful change.
Nigel Dalton
Social Scientist and Transformation Advisor, Thoughtworks
Nigel helps organisations navigate the intersection of technology, leadership and organisational change. Drawing on a background spanning anthropology, software engineering and executive advisory, he is widely recognised for his ability to facilitate candid executive conversations that challenge thinking and surface practical insight.
Additional speakers
We're continuing to curate a diverse line-up of CEOs, senior executives and leading thinkers who will bring a range of perspectives to the conversation.
Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 people strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology and culture as the differentiator.
6 Degrees Media is an executive engagement and events agency specialising in high-impact leadership experiences. Working with many of Australia's leading organisations, it designs and delivers content-led conferences, executive forums, roundtables and private events that bring together influential business leaders, industry experts and decision-makers.