The Digital Leaders Forum: Redefining advantage brings together CEOs and senior executives from Australia’s leading organisations for candid conversations about the leadership judgements and strategic choices shaping the next chapter of established enterprises.



The evening will feature Andrew Russell, Group CEO and Managing Director of Iress, and Mike Sutcliff, Chief Executive Officer of Thoughtworks, alongside senior leaders from across industry.



Event details

Date: Tuesday, 8 September, 2026

Time: 5:30pm - 9:00pm AEST

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel

Address: 199 George Street, Sydney, NSW, Australia



As organisations pursue new forms of customer value and seek to strengthen their position in the AI era, executive teams are grappling with complex leadership challenges for which there are no established playbooks.



Growth: How do we create the next generation of customer value?

Advantage: Where will sustainable competitive advantage come from in the AI era?

Transformation: What must fundamentally change, and what should remain core?

Execution: How do we translate strategic ambition into measurable business outcomes while remaining trusted, well governed and economically sustainable?



The forum will explore how leaders translate strategic ambition into the capabilities, working systems and organisational conditions required to create lasting advantage.





Register your interest

To facilitate meaningful peer discussion, attendance is carefully curated. We’ll review all expressions of interest and be in touch if we’re able to accommodate you on this occasion.