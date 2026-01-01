Digital Leaders Forum: Redefining advantage
As organisations create new sources of value for customers and strengthen their position in the AI era, executive teams are facing a new set of leadership questions:
- Growth: How do we create the next generation of customer value?
- Focus: Where should we place our biggest strategic bets?
- Transformation: What must fundamentally change, and what should remain core?
- Execution: How do we turn AI into measurable business value while remaining trusted, well governed and economically sustainable?
These are not questions with simple answers or established playbooks.
The Digital Leaders Forum: Redefining Advantage brings together CEOs and senior executives from Australia's leading organisations for an evening of candid leadership conversations exploring the strategic decisions shaping the next chapter of established enterprises.
Rather than focusing on technology trends or predictions, this Digital Leaders Forum explores the leadership judgements behind creating competitive advantage in an increasingly AI-enabled world.
Sydney
Date: Tuesday, 8 September, 2026
Time: 5:30pm - 9:00pm AEST
Venue: Four Seasons Hotel
Address: 199 George Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia
Register your interest
To encourage meaningful peer discussion, attendance is carefully curated. We'll review all expressions of interest and be in touch if we're able to accommodate you on this occasion.
Evening programme
CEO Fireside
Andrew Russell, Group CEO and Managing Director of Iress, and Mike Sutcliff, Global CEO of Thoughtworks, will join Nigel Dalton to discuss how CEOs create new sources of customer value, decide where to place their greatest investment and leadership attention, and determine what must fundamentally change while preserving what matters most.
CEO advisory perspective
Drawing on Teneo’s experience advising CEOs, boards and senior leaders through complex change, this conversation will explore how executive teams build confidence and trust around AI-driven transformation, align boards and diverse stakeholder groups behind a shared direction, and communicate with clarity without overstating certainty while the future is still unfolding.
Executive panel
Senior executives from across business, technology and transformation will explore what it takes to turn strategic direction into execution, discussing the investment decisions, organisational capability, governance and cross-functional leadership required to create lasting customer and business value.
Speakers
Nigel Dalton
Social Scientist and Transformation Advisor, Thoughtworks
Nigel helps organisations navigate the intersection of technology, leadership and organisational change. Drawing on a background spanning anthropology, software engineering and executive advisory, he is widely recognised for his ability to facilitate candid executive conversations that challenge thinking and surface practical insight.
Andrew Russell
Group CEO and Managing Director, Iress
Andrew is leading one of Australia's most established technology companies through its next phase of growth and transformation. His focus spans creating long-term customer value, strengthening organisational capability and positioning the business for sustained success in an increasingly AI-enabled world.
Mike Sutcliff
Chief Executive Officer, Thoughtworks
Mike leads Thoughtworks globally, working with organisations across industries as they navigate technology, AI and business transformation. He brings a global perspective on the strategic choices, leadership challenges and opportunities shaping the future of enterprise.
Katherine Kim
Senior Managing Director, Teneo
Katherine advises CEOs, boards and executive teams on leadership, reputation and complex transformation. Drawing on deep experience in strategic communications and stakeholder engagement, she helps organisations build confidence, align diverse audiences and navigate change in an increasingly complex environment.
Sam Wall
Chief Executive, Wealth, Iress
Sam leads Iress' Wealth business, helping shape the strategy, products and partnerships that support wealth managers and advisers. He brings a practical perspective on translating strategic direction into execution while creating lasting customer and business value.
Additional speakers
We're continuing to curate a diverse line-up of CEOs, senior executives and leading thinkers who will bring a range of perspectives to the conversation.
Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 people strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology and culture as the differentiator.
6 Degrees Media is an executive engagement and events agency specialising in high-impact leadership experiences. Working with many of Australia's leading organisations, it designs and delivers content-led conferences, executive forums, roundtables and private events that bring together influential business leaders, industry experts and decision-makers.