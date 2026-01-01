As organisations create new sources of value for customers and strengthen their position in the AI era, executive teams are facing a new set of leadership questions:



Growth: How do we create the next generation of customer value?

How do we create the next generation of customer value? Focus: Where should we place our biggest strategic bets?

Where should we place our biggest strategic bets? Transformation: What must fundamentally change, and what should remain core?

What must fundamentally change, and what should remain core? Execution: How do we turn AI into measurable business value while remaining trusted, well governed and economically sustainable?



These are not questions with simple answers or established playbooks.



The Digital Leaders Forum: Redefining Advantage brings together CEOs and senior executives from Australia's leading organisations for an evening of candid leadership conversations exploring the strategic decisions shaping the next chapter of established enterprises.





Rather than focusing on technology trends or predictions, this Digital Leaders Forum explores the leadership judgements behind creating competitive advantage in an increasingly AI-enabled world.



Sydney

Date: Tuesday, 8 September, 2026

Time: 5:30pm - 9:00pm AEST

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel

Address: 199 George Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia



Register your interest

To encourage meaningful peer discussion, attendance is carefully curated. We'll review all expressions of interest and be in touch if we're able to accommodate you on this occasion.