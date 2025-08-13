Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
At XConf, it’s not just about attending talks and absorbing insights. You also get to dive into hands-on workshops. This year, we’re hosting two exclusive workshops that will run in parallel. Each workshop has specific prerequisites, and you’ll need to bring your own laptop to participate. Please review the details carefully to ensure you’re fully prepared, as participants without the required setup won’t be able to join.

 

Workshops at XConf

August 13, 2025

3:45 pm – 5:45 pm

[Workshop] Hands-on with AI agents: From scratch to LangGraph

Sarang Sanjay Kulkarni, Vishal Karmalkar & Megha Agarwal

 

As AI agents become central to automating complex tasks and managing multi-step workflows, this hands-on session will equip you with the foundational skills to build and customize your own autonomous AI agents. Over the course of two hours, you’ll begin by creating a simple agent from scratch—without using any prebuilt frameworks—while exploring the core principles of agentic flows. Then, you'll transition the same logic into LangGraph, a modern framework for building stateful, multi-step AI agents. By the end of the workshop, you’ll have a functional agent prototype and a practical understanding of how to structure prompts and extend agent behavior for real-world applications.

 

Recommended for: Developers and AI enthusiasts familiar with coding and large language models

Pre-requisite for attendees: Basic understanding of Generative AI concepts (e.g., prompt/response workflows)

What to carry: Your laptop with charger; a Python 3.8+ environment setup, LangGraph setup.

3:45 pm – 5:45 pm

[Workshop] A practical guide to Distributed Systems Architecture

Unmesh Joshi

We use distributed systems every day. Cloud services like Amazon S3, Amazon EKS, and CosmosDB are all distributed systems. Products like Kafka, Kubernetes, Cassandra, Akka, and Blockchain are distributed systems as well.

Even if not everyone on a team is involved in building these kinds of systems, it is important to have some understanding of how distributed systems work.


By the end of this live online course, you will understand,

  • What a distributed system is and why distributed systems are needed.

  • Common problems in distributed systems and their solutions in the form of patterns.

  • Consensus algorithms like Paxos and Raft, which are fundamental building blocks of most cloud services and products.

  • Key concepts required to understand the implementation of a wide range of systems such as databases, in-memory data grids, message brokers, and various cloud services.

 

Recommended for: Developers with 3-6 years of experience

Pre-requisite for attendees: Familiarity with Java, JDK17+ and any IDE for Java programming 

What to carry: Your laptop and charger

 

