For over fifteen years, XConf has been our flagship technology event — created by technologists, for those passionate about technology and its impact on the world. XConf offers a space where professionals can connect, share experiences, and explore their love for tech in a relaxed and engaging atmosphere.
This year, we’re back in Bengaluru! Join us at XConf — a one-day, three-track technology event designed by technologists, for technologists.
Date: August 13, 2025
Venue: ITC Gardenia, 1 Residency Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560025
What is XConf?
At XConf, we provide a platform for technologists and business leaders who are driving meaningful change to share their stories. From demos of emerging tech to hands-on workshops, every part of the XConf experience is designed to spark innovation and create real-world impact. It’s a celebration of technologists coming together to drive progress — not just for their clients, but for the tech industry as a whole.
Keynote speakers
Meet the keynote speakers for XConf 2025
Dr. Venkat Subramaniam
Dr. Venkat Subramaniam is an award-winning author, founder of Agile Developer, Inc., instructional professor at the University of Houston, and creator of the dev2next conference.
He has trained and mentored thousands of software developers across the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia, and is a regularly invited speaker at several international conferences. Venkat helps his clients successfully apply sustainable agile practices in their software projects.
He is the (co)author of multiple technical books, including Practices of an Agile Developer, which won the 2007 Jolt Productivity Award.
Vanya Seth
Head of Technology, IME
An experienced technologist with a demonstrated history of working in the IT services industry, Vanya is a strategic consultant specializing in platforms, delivery infrastructure, evolutionary architecture and cloud native applications.
In her current role as Head of Technology for Thoughtworks in India, Vanya shapes new pursuits, strategically advises on client projects, and formulates meaningful and resilient technology strategies.
She is a passionate technologist with a knack for solving complex problems, at scale. She is also deeply involved in with open source communities.
Bharani Subramaniam
Chief Technology Officer, IME
Bharani, with 25+ years of experience has been building applications since the late nineties, when he started his career as a VC++ win32 programmer. He is a connoisseur of various technologies but his passion lies in simplifying system designs. He also indulges in building strategies around data engineering and making the most of real time analytics for Thoughtworks’ clients.
Bharani in his current role as the Chief Technology Officer, India & Middle east devotes most of his time to shaping new pursuits, actively participating in client projects, while also crafting blueprints that eliminate projects’ SOS calls for rescue. He collaborates with the Thoughtworks' Technology Advisory Board that puts together thoughts on emerging technology trends in the industry, resulting in the much sought after Technology Radar.
Request an invite for XConf
We’re thrilled by the excitement around XConf and are curating an audience of passionate technologists for a high-impact experience. Due to limited seating, we’ll be reviewing all submissions and sending out confirmations as the event date approaches. We look forward to welcoming this year’s vibrant tech community — submit your interest below.
XConf across the globe
Top ten tech trends you need to know
XConf India: Bharani Subramaniam and Vanya Seth, Heads of Technology
How will evolutionary architecture evolve?
XConf Europe: Dr. Rebecca Parsons, Thoughtworks CTO Emerita
Unlock engineering effectiveness
XConf Singapore: Panel discussion with May Xu, Sowmya Ganapathi Krishnan, Aditi Agarwal and Nouman Memon