For over fifteen years, XConf has been our flagship technology event — created by technologists, for those passionate about technology and its impact on the world. XConf offers a space where professionals can connect, share experiences, and explore their love for tech in a relaxed and engaging atmosphere.

This year, we’re back in Bengaluru! Join us at XConf — a one-day, three-track technology event designed by technologists, for technologists.

Date: August 13, 2025

Venue: ITC Gardenia, 1 Residency Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560025