Why AI alone won't modernize legacy systems

Podcast host Christina Stathopoulos | Podcast guest Shodhan Sheth and Alessio Ferri
August 13, 2026 | 30 min 21 sec
Brief summary
AI is rapidly reshaping enterprise tech conversations, but successfully transforming legacy architecture requires far more than just automated code generation and powerful models.
In this episode, host Christina Stathopoulos joins Thoughtworks' Shodhan Sheth, Enterprise Modernization Platform and Cloud Lead, and Alessio Ferri, Lead Software Engineer, to discuss how technology leaders can balance AI innovation with engineering discipline, organizational change and real-world governance.
(Originally hosted on EM360’s Tech Transformed podcast.)
Episode name
Published
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