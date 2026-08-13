Why AI alone won't modernize legacy systems

AI is rapidly reshaping enterprise tech conversations, but successfully transforming legacy architecture requires far more than just automated code generation and powerful models.

In this episode, host Christina Stathopoulos joins Thoughtworks' Shodhan Sheth, Enterprise Modernization Platform and Cloud Lead, and Alessio Ferri, Lead Software Engineer, to discuss how technology leaders can balance AI innovation with engineering discipline, organizational change and real-world governance.

(Originally hosted on EM360’s Tech Transformed podcast.)