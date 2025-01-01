Deliver exceptional machine learning solutions rapidly

Demand for machine learning (ML) solutions has grown significantly in recent years. But they are complex products that require a specific way of working.

This book explains and demonstrates how to develop and run teams that can deliver machine learning solutions rapidly. David Tan, Ada Leung and Dave Colls build on their collective experience working on machine learning projects to provide you with insight and guidance that is immediately actionable.

Bridging the gaps between software engineering, Lean product practices and machine learning models, Effective Machine Learning Teams is an essential guide for practitioners who want to gain a greater understanding of how to actually deliver machine learning-backed products.