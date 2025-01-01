Deliver exceptional machine learning solutions rapidly
Demand for machine learning (ML) solutions has grown significantly in recent years. But they are complex products that require a specific way of working.
This book explains and demonstrates how to develop and run teams that can deliver machine learning solutions rapidly. David Tan, Ada Leung and Dave Colls build on their collective experience working on machine learning projects to provide you with insight and guidance that is immediately actionable.
Bridging the gaps between software engineering, Lean product practices and machine learning models, Effective Machine Learning Teams is an essential guide for practitioners who want to gain a greater understanding of how to actually deliver machine learning-backed products.
Deliver reliable solutions, fast
Improve collaboration
Embed product principles
Apply MLOps and CI/CD practices to accelerate development and ensure quality.
Build team structures that reduce cognitive load and enable teams to work at their best together.
Build products users need by learning to apply Lean principles to machine learning development.
David TanLead ML Engineer, APAC, Thoughtworks
David is a lead ML engineer with more than six years of experience in practicing Lean engineering in the field of data and AI across various sectors such as real estate, government services and retail. David is passionate about engineering effectiveness and knowledge sharing, and has also spoken at several conferences on how teams can adopt Lean and continuous delivery practices to effectively and responsibly deliver AI-powered products across diverse industries.