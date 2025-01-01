Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Effective Machine Learning Teams

Best practices for ML practitioners
Authors: David Tan, Ada Leung and David Colls 

Effective Machine Learning Teams

Deliver exceptional machine learning solutions rapidly

 

Demand for machine learning (ML) solutions has grown significantly in recent years. But they are complex products that require a specific way of working.

 

This book explains and demonstrates how to develop and run teams that can deliver machine learning solutions rapidly. David Tan, Ada Leung and Dave Colls build on their collective experience working on machine learning projects to provide you with insight and guidance that is immediately actionable.

 

Bridging the gaps between software engineering, Lean product practices and machine learning models, Effective Machine Learning Teams is an essential guide for practitioners who want to gain a greater understanding of how to actually deliver machine learning-backed products.

Deliver reliable solutions, fast

Apply MLOps and CI/CD practices to accelerate development and ensure quality.

Improve collaboration

Build team structures that reduce cognitive load and enable teams to work at their best together.

Embed product principles

Build products users need by learning to apply Lean principles to machine learning development.
About the authors

Ada Leung

Ada Leung

Senior Business Analyst, APAC, Thoughtworks

Ada has more than five years of technology delivery experience across several industries. Her experience includes breaking down complex problems in varying domains, including customer facing applications, scaling of ML solutions, data strategy and experimentation, and, more recently, delivery of data platforms and large scale data migrations. She has been part of exemplar cross-functional delivery teams, both in-person and remotely, and is an advocate of cultivation as a way to build high performing teams.

David Tan

David Tan

Lead ML Engineer, APAC, Thoughtworks

David is a lead ML engineer with more than six years of experience in practicing Lean engineering in the field of data and AI across various sectors such as real estate, government services and retail. David is passionate about engineering effectiveness and knowledge sharing, and has also spoken at several conferences on how teams can adopt Lean and continuous delivery practices to effectively and responsibly deliver AI-powered products across diverse industries.

David Colls

David Colls

Director, Data & AI Practice, APAC, Thoughtworks

David is a technology leader with broad experience helping software and data teams deliver great results. David's technical background is in engineering design, simulation, optimization and large-scale data-processing software. At Thoughtworks, he has led numerous agile and lean transformation projects. Most recently he established the Data and AI practice in Australia. In his practice leadership role, he develops new ML services, consults on ML strategy and provides leadership to the delivery of ML initiatives.

Podcast
Building at the intersection of machine learning and software engineering

Listen as David, Ada and Dave join Scott Shaw and Ken Mugrage on the Thoughtworks Technology Podcast to talk about Effective Machine Learning Teams.

